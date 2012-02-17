TOKYO Feb 17 Japan Trade Minister Yukio Edano said on Friday that Kansai Electric Power Co's heavy reliance on nuclear reactors to generate energy would not influence any decision to restart the utility's atomic plant in Ohi in western Japan.

Only three of Japan's 54 reactors are online 11 months after a major earthquake and tsunami crippled the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in the country's northeast, decimating public confidence in atomic energy.

Most have been stopped for regular maintenance and the rest are set to go off-line by April, raising concerns about a power crunch next summer, when demand peaks.

