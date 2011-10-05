Oil prices stable on OPEC-led production cuts, but bloated inventories weigh
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Oil prices were stable early on Friday, with OPEC-led production cuts supporting the market while soaring U.S. fuel inventories were weighing on crude.
TOKYO Oct 5 Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Osamu Fujimura said on Wednesday that the government may purchase more bonds issued by Europe's bailout fund, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), to help stabilise the financial situation in Europe.
"Fiscal problems in Europe are very important for Japan as well ... We plan to consider ways to support Europe such as purchases of EFSF bonds," Fujimura told a regular news conference.
Japan already holds 20 percent of the total bonds issued by the EFSF. (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Michael Watson)
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Oil prices were stable early on Friday, with OPEC-led production cuts supporting the market while soaring U.S. fuel inventories were weighing on crude.
TOKYO, Feb 10 The dollar stood atop large gains early on Friday after soaring broadly overnight on comments by U.S. President Donald Trump that he would announce the most ambitious tax reform plan since the Reagan era in the next few weeks.
Feb 9 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: IMMIGRATION A U.S. federal appeals court in San Francisco unanimously upholds a temporary suspension of President Donald Trump's order that restricted travel from seven Muslim-majority countries. TAXES Trump plans to announce the most ambitious tax reform plan since the Reagan era in the next few weeks, the White House says; the dollar and stocks rise after the announ