TOKYO Oct 5 Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Osamu Fujimura said on Wednesday that the government may purchase more bonds issued by Europe's bailout fund, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), to help stabilise the financial situation in Europe.

"Fiscal problems in Europe are very important for Japan as well ... We plan to consider ways to support Europe such as purchases of EFSF bonds," Fujimura told a regular news conference.

Japan already holds 20 percent of the total bonds issued by the EFSF. (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Michael Watson)