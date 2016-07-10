TOKYO, July 10 Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on
Sunday it is too early to discuss specific revisions to Japan's
pacifist constitution as more debate is needed among various
parties.
"At this point, it's meaningless to say yes or no" over
potential specific revisions to the constitution, Abe said in a
TV interview as results were being counted from an election for
the upper house of parliament.
"I have two more years to my term (as Liberal Democratic
Party president) and this is a goal of the LDP, so I want to
address it calmly," Abe also said.
Abe's ruling coalition and like-minded parties got the
two-thirds "super majority" needed to try to revise the post-war
constitution for the first time, some TV exit polls showed.
(Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by William Mallard)