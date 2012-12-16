* Deflation psychology ingrained due to worries about wages
* Inflation expectations do not lead to actual inflation
* Retailers regularly discount to capture cautious consumers
* Shoppers say more pay is key to higher spending
By Stanley White
TOKYO, Dec 17 The war against deflation in Japan
will start with a battle for the pocketbooks of
recession-hardened consumers like Kumiko Kuramochi.
The Liberal Democratic Party, which stormed to an election
victory on Sunday, hopes to persuade Kuramochi and other
Japanese that an aggressive monetary policy is going to fire up
inflation. The message: buy now before prices start rising
again.
The problem though is that a bargain-hunting psychology is
so entrenched after two decades of stop-start economic growth,
15 years of falling wages and nearly 15 years of deflation that
the government will struggle to convince people their incomes
will improve enough for them to buy more expensive goods.
Kuramochi, 38, is typical. With two small children in tow,
she was shopping for bargains in eastern Tokyo ahead of Sunday's
election. Worried that her husband's salary as a pipe-layer
could get cut next year, she is pulling back on spending.
"I bought winter coats for myself and one of my kids during
a sale, because we try to limit how much we spend," Kuramochi
said. "I'm worried about the finances. Money is tight and I
don't expect my husband's income to get better next year,
because the economy isn't doing well."
The problem of how to reverse Japan's long-running deflation
has become the defining economic issue for LDP leader Shinzo
Abe.
He has vowed to end the era of falling prices and slumping
demand in Japan, which is in its fourth recession since 2000,
through "unlimited" bond purchases by the Bank of Japan. The
argument is this will create inflation expectations, which will
translate into consumption and in turn boost economic growth.
Classical economics would argue that consumers should
welcome deflation, because it increases their purchasing power,
and that people only hunt for bargains in earnest when they
worry that prices will rise.
But in Japan's case, data shows purchasing power has been
falling faster than prices. Japan's average earnings have fallen
12.2 percent since fiscal 1997, while a core measure of consumer
prices - excluding food and energy - has fallen 6.8 percent.
In addition, consumers have spent so many years worrying
about incomes and job security that finding ways to spend less
has become a habit.
"Our finances will improve next year when my wife goes back
to work, but we still plan to buy the cheapest goods we can
find," said Yuichi Kawakami, 43, a freelance graphic designer.
"I worry about prices, because the economy isn't doing well.
We also need to save for expenses down the road."
Kawakami, who was playing with his one-year-old daughter in
a coffee shop, said he and his wife used the website
www.shufoo.net to compare prices at supermarkets in the
neighbourhood to find the cheapest goods.
Japanese daytime television regularly celebrates the
bargain-hunter: the young housewife who compares prices at three
different supermarkets before she buys, the salarymen and office
ladies who queue to buy a 300 yen ($3.58) bento box lunch, the
retiree who worries the pension system will collapse.
Retailers play their part, constantly discounting to lure
customers. In part, that has been made possible because the yen
- which has risen close to 50 percent against the dollar in the
last 20 years - has made many imports cheaper.
The result is shoppers are always looking for a bargain and
will chase down the cheapest price they can find. Ito-Yokado,
where Kuramochi had been shopping, made a big splash with
shoppers this month by slashing prices on some goods as much as
40 percent. It sells fresh food, daily necessities, cosmetics,
furniture and clothes.
UPHILL TASK
Some economists support Abe's argument that the BOJ needs to
ease monetary policy more aggressively to help end deflation.
However, many other economists say Japan needs to make
structural changes to its economy by shifting employment to
services from manufacturing, encouraging more female employment
and getting families to have more children to stop the
population from shrinking.
Data from the Bank of Japan underlines the uphill task
confronting Abe.
In September, 62 percent of people surveyed in the BOJ's
quarterly household survey said they expected prices to rise a
median 3 percent over the following year.
But 94 percent expected their wages to remain the same or
fall and 96 percent expected to maintain their spending levels
or cut them. The survey has shown the same underlying trend for
nearly 20 years.
Expectations for higher energy and food prices could explain
the inflation expectations, but the survey does not ask about
specific goods, a BOJ official said. What the survey does show
is that households plan to spend less when they expect incomes
to stagnate, which has a direct and negative impact on the
economy, said the official, who is not authorised to speak to
the media so asked not to be identified.
Discretionary spending remains under intense pressure. An
annual survey by Shinsei Bank compiled in September showed that
the average monthly spending money available to a Japanese
"salaryman" was down to its lowest level in 30 years in 2011.
The pressure to discount has created a prisoner's dilemma
for Japanese retailers. Restaurant chains and retailers would
prefer to sell their goods without discounts, but there is
little reason to trust that rivals will not try to cut prices
first to poach customers. That logic ignites price wars.
Yoshinoya Holdings Co Ltd, a manager of a popular
fast-food chain, cut the price of "gyudon", or stewed beef over
rice, at a few new stores it opened. A company spokesman said
the price cut to 250 yen a bowl from the usual price of 380 yen
was an "experiment".
Weeks later a rival chain also cut its prices to 250 yen to
match Yoshinoya.
"Companies realise that cutting prices is a war of attrition
and we see signs that companies want to get out of this
pattern," said Toshihiro Nagahama, chief economist at Dai-Ichi
Life Research Institute.
"Expectations for falling wages have become entrenched.
However, if they think wages will rise, then people will react
logically and spend more."