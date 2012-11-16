* Election unlikely to resolve policy deadlock
* Opposition LDP outlines platform, aims to beat deflation
* PM warns against jingoism, extremes
* Ruling party MPs dash to defect
* Mini-parties scramble to get ready for vote
By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Linda Sieg
TOKYO, Nov 16 Japanese politicians drew battle
lines on Friday ahead of a Dec 16 election likely to return the
long-dominant Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) to power under a
conservative former premier, raising concerns about the future
of Tokyo's already chilly ties with Beijing.
Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda urged voters to shun jingoism
after rival LDP leader Shinzo Abe, who has vowed not to yield in
a territorial row with China, said he would build a strong
Japan.
The election for parliament's lower house is expected to
usher in Japan's seventh prime minister in six years, but is
unlikely to fix a policy stalemate that has plagued a country
struggling to cope with an ageing population, a declining
manufacturing sector and the emerging power of China.
"This fight is about restoring Japan. We will regain a
strong economy," Abe, whose party is tipped to come out on top
in the poll, told a news conference after the lower house of
parliament was dissolved.
"We'll restore foreign policy. We will strongly appeal to
voters on the need to restore the Japan-U.S. alliance, which was
badly damaged by the Democratic Party government," said Abe.
"That will help us defend our beautiful country, territories
and national interests," he added, echoing an agenda he floated
during his 2006-2007 term as prime minister.
Seeking to draw a distinction with the LDP, Noda framed the
vote as a choice between moving forward with reform or turning
back the clock. The LDP ruled Japan for most of the past six
decades before Noda's Democratic Party of Japan (DPJ) won a
landslide victory three years ago.
Noda warned of the dangers of just talking tough in
diplomacy. "Healthy nationalism is necessary, but if one goes to
extremes, it becomes jingoism," he told a news conference."
"Diplomatic and security policies influenced by such an
atmosphere are a danger for Japan."
Noda, Japan's sixth prime minister in six years and the
third since the DPJ's historic election win, had promised three
months ago to set a date for the vote in exchange for opposition
support for his pet policy to double the sales tax by 2015 to
curb massive public debt.
Policies in the spotlight include the role of the central
bank in reviving an economy slipping into its fourth recession
since 2000, the future of nuclear power after last year's
Fukushima disaster, and whether Japan should take part in the
Trans-Pacific Partnership, a U.S.-led trade pact that Noda
favours joining but which would open up protected markets in
Japan.
"When politics get chaotic, it is always the people who are
sacrificed," Toyota Motor Corp President Akio Toyoda,
who heads the auto industry lobby group, told a news conference.
"We want a leader who can understand the difficulties that
the people are going through, someone who can lead to create a
country and society where those who work hard are rewarded."
QUALIFIED TO LEAD?
The LDP said on Friday in a draft of its economic platform
that it would do its best to beat deflation, which has dogged
Japan for years, and tame the strength of the yen, the source of
constant complaints from the country's exporters.
It said it would achieve nominal economic growth of 3
percent or more and revise the Bank of Japan law in a step
critics worry would weaken the central bank's independence.
In recent days Abe has called on the central bank to print
"unlimited yen" and set interest rates at zero or below zero to
boost the economy, remarks that sent the yen falling the most
against the dollar since central bank intervention in 2011.
But policy differences between the main parties are in many
cases a matter of nuance and degree, so some say the biggest
election question will be who is best qualified to lead.
"The main issue will be whether we should get rid of the
'incompetent' DPJ and bring experienced people (the LDP) back,"
said one ruling party lawmaker, speaking privately.
"Or whether because the LDP created the mess, we should have
a stronger more intelligent leader, like Hashimoto," the
lawmaker added, referring to p o pular Osaka Mayor Toru Hashimoto,
who leads the small Japan Restoration Party.
The DPJ took power in 2009 pledging to pay more heed to the
interests of consumers and workers than corporations and give
control of policy to politicians rather than bureaucrats.
Hopes of meeting those pledges faded after the first DJP
premier, Yukio Hatoyama, squandered political capital in a
failed attempt to move a U.S. airbase off Japan's Okinawa
island.
Successor Naoto Kan led the party to an upper house election
defeat in 2010 and then struggled to cope with the huge
earthquake, tsunami and nuclear crises in 2011.
With the party's prospects dim, DPJ lawmakers were
scrambling to defect. The Asahi newspaper said at least nine of
its 244 members in the 480-seat lower house planned to bolt.
Smaller parties are scrambling to try to join forces despite
major gaps in their policies and competition over who would lead
the bigger bloc.
The LDP looks likely to win the most seats in the lower
house poll but a lack of voter enthusiasm makes it uncertain
whether the party and its former junior partner, the New Komeito
party, can win a majority.
If not, the LDP will need to seek another coalition partner
either from among a string of new, small parties, or even what
is left of the DPJ after the election.
That latter option is less unlikely than it might seem at
first blush. The LDP and DPJ lack stark policy differences,
especially since Noda - a conservative on both fiscal and
security matters - took the helm of what began as a centre-left
party in 1996. The party's membership has been whittled down by
a series of defections over Noda's policies.