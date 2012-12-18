UPDATE 1-Acacia Mining sees 40 percent boost from mine extension
* Analysts say results very positive (Adds detail, analyst comment)
TOKYO Dec 18 Japan's next Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he and U.S. President Barack Obama agreed to strengthen ties between the two countries and that they discussed the U.S.-Japan security treaty and economic issues during a telephone call on Tuesday.
Abe, an ex-premier, led the Liberal Democratic Party to a landslide election victory on Sunday.
* Analysts say results very positive (Adds detail, analyst comment)
Feb 14 China's General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine says:
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.