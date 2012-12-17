TOKYO Dec 17 Conservative ex-premier Shinzo Abe
will get a second chance to lead Japan after his Liberal
Democratic Party surged back to power in Sunday's election,
while Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda's Democratic Party suffered
a crushing defeat, securing less than one-fifth of the seats won
in 2009.
Below are some key facts about Japan's political parties.
LIBERAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY OF JAPAN (LDP)
Established: 1955
Website: www.jimin.jp/english/
2012 lower house election result: 294 out of 480 seats
The LDP returned to power after a three-year hiatus. Until
the 2009 election, the party, which has nurtured close ties with
business and the bureaucracy, had been in power alone or in
coalitions almost non-stop since its founding in 1955.
The victory by the LDP will usher in a government pledged to
a tough stance in a territorial row with China, a pro-nuclear
energy policy despite the 2011 Fukushima disaster and a
potentially risky recipe for hyper-easy monetary policy and big
fiscal spending to boost growth.
LDP leader Abe, 58, was prime minister from 2006-2007. He
has piled pressure on the central bank to ease monetary policy
further and adopt a 2 percent inflation target and might delay
the sales tax rise if deflation persists. The party favours a
central role for nuclear power in Japan's energy mix despite a
dramatic shift in public opinion in favour of phasing out atomic
energy after the Fukushima crisis.
NEW KOMEITO
Established: 1998
Website: www.komei.or.jp/en/
2012 result: 31 seats
The party, founded by members of the Soka Gakkai Buddhist
sect, has been a junior partner in LDP-led governments for 10
years until the ruling camp's rout in a 2009 lower house
election. The LDP confirmed the partnership with New Komeito
that will give it a two-thirds majority in the lower house.
Some in the LDP would like eventually to end the alliance,
given policy differences in some areas, but cutting ties would
not be easy since the two parties have cooperated closely in
election districts, with the LDP relying on the Komeito's solid
vote machine to provide support for many of its own candidates.
The New Komeito focuses on economic policies for the less
well off and is more moderate on security issues than the LDP,
opposing revision of the pacifist constitution, for example.
DEMOCRATIC PARTY OF JAPAN (DPJ)
Established: 1998
Website: www.dpj.or.jp/english/
2012 election result: 57
Formed in a merger of several opposition parties, the DPJ
swept to power in 2009 to end more than half a century of almost
unbroken LDP rule. After three years in power, Prime Minister
Yoshihiko Noda's party was crushed and won fewer than a fifth of
the seats it took in 2009, when it came to power promising to
pay more heed to consumers than companies and pry control of
policies from bureaucrats.
The Democrats' support slumped over what voters saw as
broken promises, a confused response to last year's Fukushima
tsunami and nuclear crisis and Noda's embrace of unpopular
causes such as the tax hike and the restart of nuclear reactors.
Noda, 55, has announced he will step down as leader of the
party. The former finance minister made raising the sales tax to
curb public debt, which is already more than twice the size of
the economy, his top goal even though it was not part of the
DPJ's 2009 campaign platform.
JAPAN RESTORATION PARTY
Established: 2012
Website: j-ishin.jp/(Japanese only)
2012 election result: 54
Popular Osaka Mayor Toru Hashimoto, 43, launched the
right-leaning party in September to woo voters fed up with the
two main parties. His core policies include shrinking the role
of the central government, more market competition and cuts in
corporate and income taxes.
Last month, the party merged with a few conservative
lawmakers led by former nationalist Tokyo Governor Shintaro
Ishihara, 80, in a bid to build an influential "third force".
The party wants to boost defence spending and maritime
surveillance in response to a territorial row with China.
It has flip-flopped on nuclear power after merging with
Ishihara's pro-atomic group, and confusion persists.
