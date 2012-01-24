TOKYO, Jan 24 Japan's top electronics
makers report their earnings for October-December, the vital
pre-Christmas quarter, this week and next. For a related story,
click
Following are the mean consensus forecasts for the
companies' quarterly and annual operating profits compiled by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, along with company annual operating
profit projections in billion yen.
Panasonic Corp, Sony Corp, Sharp Corp
and Nintendo Co Ltd close their books on
March 31, while Canon Inc's financial year ends on Dec.
31.
Nintendo reports quarterly earnings on Thursday, while the
other four companies report next week.
OCT-DEC FY 2011-12 FY 2011-12
consensus consensus company
NINTENDO 52 (-50 pct) -3.5 1 (-99 pct)
CANON 93 (12 pct) 375 (-3 pct) 360 (-7 pct)
SHARP 21.6 (-6 pct) 74.6 (-5 pct) 85 (8 pct)
SONY 8.8 (-94 pct) 8.2 (-96 pct) 20 (-90 pct)
PANASONIC 56.2 (-41 pct) 124.2 (-59 pct) 130 (-57 pct)
(Reporting by Isabel Reynolds; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)