TOKYO Jan 19 The operators of Japan's
quake-crippled nuclear power plant looked inside one of the
ruined reactors for the first time on Thursday using an
endoscope.
Tokyo Electric Power Co, which is trying to halt
radiation leaks from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant
destroyed in the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, said the
endoscope, just 8.5 mm in diameter, would give better idea of
what's really happening inside.
"It will help us keep the reactor stable and solve
problems," a spokeswoman said.
The company had expected to find out how high the water was
inside the reactor, which is in a state of "cold shutdown", but
it could not see that far.
But the company said the Olympus endoscope confirmed the
temperature inside the reactor was in line with the gauge
outside.
Tens of thousands of tonnes of water contaminated with
radiation have accumulated at the plant, 240 km (150 miles)
northeast of Tokyo, after Tepco, early in the crisis, tried to
cool reactors that suffered meltdowns by pouring in water, much
of it from the sea.
