* Japan govt working on post-Fukushima energy policy
* Govt data in 2004 shows atomic power costs at 5-6 yen/kwh
* Govt prepares new cost assessment for nuclear power
By Risa Maeda
TOKYO, Sept 1 The cost of generating nuclear
power in Japan is one-third higher than Tokyo's last cost
assessment in 2004 and 50 percent higher if compensation costs
for the recent nuclear crisis are included, but still cheaper
than fossil fuels, a study showed this week.
The study by the country's top energy research firm could
provide fodder for both sides of Japan's nuclear power debate,
which is expected to heat up amid public wariness over nuclear
safety despite the prospect of protracted power shortages.
Lawmakers and officials are working to come up with a new
energy policy after the Fukushima radiation crisis made it
difficult, if not impossible, to build more reactors in the
world's third-biggest nuclear generator.
Prior to the crisis, as part of its effort to fight climate
change, Japan planned to boost nuclear capacity to meet over
half of electricity demand by 2030 by building 13 more reactors.
Underlining the pre-disaster reliance on nuclear,
a government panel's assessment of the cost of hydro, fossil
fuel and nuclear power generation in 2004 concluded atomic power
at 5 to 6 yen per kwh would be the cheapest energy
option most of the time.
Japan had used the seven-year old data until the March 11
disaster and is now preparing to make a new assessment to gauge
how to retreat from nuclear power in the long run while ensuring
safety of the existing reactors.
The Institute of Energy Economics for Japan study showed
nuclear power generation cost 7.2 yen (9.4 cents) per kilowatt
hour (kwh) on average in the past five years. But the price
would rise further if future payments for nuclear waste storage
and compensation for a radiation accident are included.
If compensation for the loss and damages from a nuclear
accident of 10 trillion yen ($131 billion) or more is included,
the cost of nuclear power would climb about 1.3 yen per kwh, the
researchers said.
Power generation from fossil fuels during the same period
cost 10.2 yen on average and that from renewable energy sources,
mainly geothermal power, cost 8.9 yen, according to the study
based on financial reports in the five years to March 2011 by
Japan's 12 major utilities.
The study also showed the cost of nuclear power has been
quite stable over the five years, but the cost of power from
burning fossil fuels has varied from 9 to 12 yen, depending on
import costs.
The study included the cost of capital procured by utilities
to manage the back end of the nuclear fuel cycle and to abolish
reactors in the future, but did not include spending by
utilities to support communities hosting nuclear power plants or
spending for research and development.
The cost for each renewable energy type is unavailable as
sources other than geothermal account for only a fraction of the
total generation capacity of the 12 utilities surveyed.
Currently, home owners are the main solar power generators
in Japan. Wind farms here are mostly run by specialised
developers and municipal governments.
($1 = 76.470 Japanese Yen)
