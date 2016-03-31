March 31 Japan plans a wave of new gas-fired power stations as the country's electricity retail market opens up from April 1, allowing new entrants to compete for a market of 85 million customers with annual sales of about $70 billion. In the biggest shakeup in the industry's history in Japan, regional utilities are losing their monopoly rights for the most lucrative segment of the electricity market in the world's third-biggest economy. The changes come as Japan struggles to revive its nuclear industry, which is still mostly shut down in the wake of the Fukushima disaster of 2011. Nuclear power contributed nearly a third of total electricity generated before the catastrophe. Companies plan to build 42 new gas-fired power generation units with capacity of around 20,615 megawatts (MW), due to come online by around 2030. Japan had a total 120 gas-fired units at the end of March 2015, with capacity of 71,266 MW, according to industry data. The following is a list of gas-fired power generation units that utilities, steelmakers and other firms are planning or considering building, with their scheduled start of operations. Capacity figures are in megawatts. Company Unit MW Ops start Kyushu Elec New Oita No.3-4 480.0 Jul-16 Tohoku Elec New Sendai No.3-2 490.0 Jul-16 Shikoku Elec Sakaide No.2 289.0 Aug-16 Tepco Kawasaki No.2-3 710.0 Oct-16 Chubu Elec West Nagoya No.7-1 118.8 Sep-17 Chubu Elec West Nagoya No.7-2 118.8 Mar-18 Hokkaido Gas Ishikari LNG base 78.0 Oct-18 Hokuriku Elec Toyama Shinko No.1 424.7 Nov-18 Hokkaido Elec Ishikariwan Shinko 569.4 Feb-19 No.1 Kobe Steel Moka No.1 624.0 Jul-19 JFE Steel* Ohgishima New No.1 250.0 Oct-19 Sumitomo Joint Niihama North plant 150.0 2019/20 Elec Japex, Mitsui & Soma port No.1 600.0 Jan-20 Co Japex, Mitsui & Soma port No.2 600.0 Apr-20 Co M'bishi Hitachi* Takasago 518.0 Jul-20 Kobe Steel Moka No.2 624.0 Jan-20 JFE, Chugoku Elec Fukuyama new No.2 230.0 Dec-20 Saibu Gas* Hibiki No.1 800.0 2020/21 TonenGeneral Shimizu No.1 666.0 Apr-21 TonenGeneral Shimizu No.2 666.0 Apr-21 TonenGeneral Shimizu No.3 666.0 Apr-21 Hokkaido Elec Ishikariwan Shinko 569.4 Dec-21 No.2 JX, Tokyo Gas Kawasaki No.3 550.0 2021 JX, Tokyo Gas Kawasaki No.4 550.0 2021 Tohoku Elec Joetsu No.1 572.0 Jun-23 Osaka Gas, Himeji 1,000.0 2020-2025 Idemitsu Kansai Elec Wakayama No.1-1 411.0 after 2025 Kansai Elec Wakayama No.1-2 411.0 after 2025 Kansai Elec Wakayama No.1-3 411.0 after 2025 Kansai Elec Wakayama No.1-4 411.0 after 2025 Kansai Elec Wakayama No.2-1 411.0 after 2025 Kansai Elec Wakayama No.2-2 411.0 after 2025 Kansai Elec Wakayama No.2-3 411.0 after 2025 Kansai Elec Wakayama No.2-4 411.0 after 2025 Kansai Elec Wakayama No.2-5 411.0 after 2025 Okinawa Elec* Yoshinoura No.3 251.0 after 2025 Tepco Goi No.1-1 710.0 after 2025 Tepco Goi No.1-2 710.0 after 2025 Tepco Goi No.1-3 710.0 after 2025 Okinawa Elec Yoshinoura No.4 251.0 after 2025 Osaka Gas, Himeji 800.0 2026-2030 Idemitsu Hokkaido Elec Ishikariwan Shinko 569.4 Dec-28 No.3 Total 42 20,614.5 Sources: Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, companies. *NOTES: Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems' unit is a technology development demonstration facility. The company is a joint venture of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Hitachi Ltd. Saibu Gas may boost capacity at the Hibiki plant to 1.6 gigawatts at a later date. Okinawa Electric Power has not made a final decision on Yoshinoura No.3 and No.4 units, which will depend on future demand. JFE Steel's unit uses by-product gas from steelmaking as its main fuel. It can also burn city gas as feedstock. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and Tom Hogue)