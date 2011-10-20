TOKYO Oct 20 Japanese cabinet ministers will
call on the government to ease rules on building geothermal,
wind and hydraulic power plants to boost renewable energy use
after the Fukushima nuclear crisis, the Nikkei business daily
reported on Thursday.
The world's worst nuclear crisis in 25 years at the
Fukushima Daiichi plant, triggered by a huge earthquake and
tsunami in March, has heightened public safety concerns and kept
44 of Japan's 54 nuclear reactors off-line.
Following the atomic disaster, Japan vowed to review from
scratch the country's energy policy, which previously had aimed
to rely on nuclear power for more than 50 percent of the
country's electricity supply by 2030.
A panel of cabinet ministers in charge of energy and
environmental issues will make a 93-point list of
recommendations to the government on cutting costs and saving
time to build more renewable energy plants, the Nikkei said
without citing sources.
For instance, it will recommend that rules over drilling of
geothermal resources at national parks be relaxed and advise
that special farming and forestry rules be set up to utilise
unused farmland, the Nikkei reported.
The panel will also recommend that the issuance of water
rights permits be relaxed and that laws governing rivers and
utilities be revised in order to increase the number of
hydraulic plants, the Nikkei reported.
Once the recommendations are made, the government will aim
to realise such deregulation steps during this fiscal year to
March 31, 2012, the Nikkei said.
The panel is due to meet next week to discuss deregulation
and other issues such as the power supply outlook for this
winter.
Japan's previous prime minister, Naoto Kan, pledged to scrap
nuclear power in the future and vowed to boost renewable energy
to at least 20 percent of the country's electricity supply in
the 2020s. Various types of renewable energy account for about
10 percent of Japan's power demand.
Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda who took over in September has
acknowledged that public safety concerns will make it tough to
build new reactors, but has stopped short of saying atomic power
would play no role at all by 2050.
(Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Chris Gallagher)