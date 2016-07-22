TOKYO, July 22 Japan's use of nuclear power is
unlikely to meet a government target of returning to near
pre-Fukushima levels and the world's No.3 economy needs to get
serious about boosting renewables, a senior executive at a top
business lobby said.
Under Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's energy policies, nuclear
is supposed to supply a fifth of energy generation by 2030, but
Teruo Asada, vice chairman of the Japan Association of Corporate
Executives, said Japan was unlikely to get anywhere near this.
The influential business lobby has issued a proposal urging
Tokyo to remove hurdles for renewable power amid the shaky
outlook for nuclear power after the 2011 Fukushima disaster.
The move shows how business attitudes are now shifting as
reactor restarts get held up by legal challenges, safety issues
and public scepticism.
"We have a sense of crisis that Japan will become a laughing
stock if we do not encourage renewable power," said Asada, who
is also chairman of trading house Marubeni Corp.
Long dependent on imported fossil fuels, Japan's government
and big business actively promoted nuclear energy despite
widespread public opposition.
The government wants nuclear to make up 20-22 percent of
electricity supply by 2030, down from 30 percent before
Fukushima. So far, however, only two out of 42 operable reactors
have started and the newly elected governor of the prefecture
where they are located has pledged to shut them.
Renewables supplied 14.3 percent of power in the year to
March 2016 and the government's 2030 target is 22-24 pct.
"In the very long term, we have to lower our dependence on
nuclear. Based on current progress, nuclear power reliance may
not reach even 10 percent," said Asada, adding the association
wanted measures to encourage private investment in renewables
and for public funding of infrastructure such as transmission
lines.
The influential business lobby has a membership of about
1,400 executives from around 950 companies.
Andrew DeWit, a professor at Rikkyo University in Tokyo
focusing on energy issues, said the push signaled "a profound
change in thinking among blue-chip business executives."
"Many business leaders have clearly thrown in the towel on
nuclear and are instead openly lobbying for Japan to vault to
global leadership in renewables, efficiency and smart
infrastructure."
When asked about the association's proposals, an industry
ministry official said the government was maintaining its
nuclear target.
"The Japanese government will aim for the maximum
introduction of renewable energy but renewable energy has a cost
issue," said Yohei Ogino, a deputy director for energy policy.
But three sources familiar with official thinking told
Reuters in May that Japan will cut reliance on nuclear power
when it releases an updated energy plan as early as next year.
Following the nuclear reactor meltdowns at Fukushima in
2011, Japan has had some success in overcoming one of the
world's worst peacetime energy crises, partly due to lower oil
prices and liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices.
Japan has also promoted renewables but most investment has
been in solar and in recent years it has cut incentives.
"There are too many hurdles for other sources of renewable
power," Asada said.
