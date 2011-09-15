TOKYO, Sept 15 Japan's new trade minister, Yukio Edano, said on Thursday that it was up to Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) and its creditors to determine what share of the burden for the utility's bailout should be shouldered by its stakeholders.

Edano added in a group interview that he would wait to see Tepco's business plan, which must be prepared as a precondition for receiving bailout funds, before determining whether stakeholders were shouldering their fair share of the burden.

Edano said this week that creditors and shareholders of the utility, which operates the Fukushima nuclear plant, crippled in the March earthquake and tsunami, should share in the burden of restructuring the utility. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka and Risa Maeda; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Ron Popeski)