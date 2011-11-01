TOKYO Nov 1 Two utilities in Western Japan will seek voluntary curbs on electricity use this winter to avoid shortages from prolonged reactor shutdowns amid public concerns over nuclear safety, the government said on Tuesday.

Kansai Electric will urge voluntary curbs on power use of 10 percent or more, and Kyushu Electric will urge curbs of 5 percent or more, a government statement said.

The curbs would apply on weekdays from Dec. 19-March 23 for Kansai, and Dec. 19-Feb. 3 for Kyushu.

The government expects power supply to fall short of peak hour demand by about 10 percent next summer if there are no reactor restarts by then, it said.

The ongoing radiation crisis at Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima Daiichi plant, triggered by the March earthquake and tsunami, has shaken public confidence in nuclear safety, resulting in stricter standards for restarting reactors closed for regular checks.

No reactors shut for regular maintenance have restarted since the March disaster, and eight more reactors are set to enter routine checks by the end of February, leaving only two of Japan's 54 commercial reactors on line by then. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Michael Watson and Edmund Klamann)