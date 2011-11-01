TOKYO Nov 1 Two utilities in Western Japan will
seek voluntary curbs on electricity use this winter to avoid
shortages from prolonged reactor shutdowns amid public concerns
over nuclear safety, the government said on Tuesday.
Kansai Electric will urge voluntary curbs on power
use of 10 percent or more, and Kyushu Electric will
urge curbs of 5 percent or more, a government statement said.
The curbs would apply on weekdays from Dec. 19-March 23 for
Kansai, and Dec. 19-Feb. 3 for Kyushu.
The government expects power supply to fall short of peak
hour demand by about 10 percent next summer if there are no
reactor restarts by then, it said.
The ongoing radiation crisis at Tokyo Electric Power Co's
Fukushima Daiichi plant, triggered by the March
earthquake and tsunami, has shaken public confidence in nuclear
safety, resulting in stricter standards for restarting reactors
closed for regular checks.
No reactors shut for regular maintenance have restarted
since the March disaster, and eight more reactors are set to
enter routine checks by the end of February, leaving only two of
Japan's 54 commercial reactors on line by then.
