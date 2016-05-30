HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb 2 at 12:55 P.M. EST/1755 GMT
Feb 2 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday:
TOKYO May 30 Japan's JX Holdings Inc plans to refine 769,452 barrels of crude in June, down 6 percent from the same month last year, a spokesman said on Monday. (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
Feb 2 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday:
* Board of directors has formed a special committee to oversee succession process and has initiated a search
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.09 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to early afternoon)