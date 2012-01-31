TOKYO Jan 31 Kansai Electric Power Co
said on Tuesday it would start running two
32.7-megawatt gas turbines in August to avoid supply shortages
even if no nuclear reactors are online during the peak demand
season.
The two gas turbines are located at its Himeji No.1
gas-fired plant to the west of Osaka, Japan's second-biggest
utility said in a statement.
Kansai, one of the most nuclear reliant regionally dominant
power firms, has a total nuclear power generation capacity of
9,768 MW. But its last online reactor, the 870 MW Takahama No.3
reactor, is set to enter regular maintenance on Feb. 20.
Japan's nuclear watchdog is reviewing the results of stress
tests on a number of reactors, including Kansai's Ohi No.3 and
No.4 units, to gauge their resilience to disasters as a step to
restoring public confidence following the Fukushima crisis.
But it is not yet clear if and when central and local
authorities will approve their restarts.
For this winter users in Kansai's service region in Osaka
and surrounding areas are being asked to cut peak-hour power use
by 10 percent between December and March.
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Greg Mahlich)