TOKYO Jan 31 Kansai Electric Power Co said on Tuesday it would start running two 32.7-megawatt gas turbines in August to avoid supply shortages even if no nuclear reactors are online during the peak demand season.

The two gas turbines are located at its Himeji No.1 gas-fired plant to the west of Osaka, Japan's second-biggest utility said in a statement.

Kansai, one of the most nuclear reliant regionally dominant power firms, has a total nuclear power generation capacity of 9,768 MW. But its last online reactor, the 870 MW Takahama No.3 reactor, is set to enter regular maintenance on Feb. 20.

Japan's nuclear watchdog is reviewing the results of stress tests on a number of reactors, including Kansai's Ohi No.3 and No.4 units, to gauge their resilience to disasters as a step to restoring public confidence following the Fukushima crisis.

But it is not yet clear if and when central and local authorities will approve their restarts.

For this winter users in Kansai's service region in Osaka and surrounding areas are being asked to cut peak-hour power use by 10 percent between December and March. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Greg Mahlich)