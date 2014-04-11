* Plan reinstates nuclear as important energy source
* Majority of Japanese support gradual exit of nuclear power
* Utilities may have to write off most nuclear assets
(Adds comment from power official, Paladin Energy share price)
TOKYO, April 11 Japan's cabinet on Friday
approved an energy policy reversing the previous government's
plans to gradually mothball nuclear power plants, a move likely
to be unpopular with a wary public following the 2011 Fukushima
disaster.
But the plan may be too little too late for Japan's moribund
atomic industry, which is floundering under the weight of
estimated losses of almost $50 billion, forcing two utilities to
ask the government for capital last week.
Plant operators have had to pay out almost $90 billion on
replacement fossil fuels, with domestic media saying they have
also spent an estimated 1.6 trillion yen ($16 billion) on
nuclear plant upgrades to meet new safety guidelines.
A recent Reuters analysis shows as many as two-thirds of the
country's 48 idled nuclear reactors may have to be left closed
because of the high cost of further upgrades, local opposition
or seismic risks.
"I think it is unavoidable that the Japanese utilities will
write off most of their nuclear 'assets' and move on," said
Mycle Schneider, a Paris-based independent energy consultant.
The plan defines nuclear as an "important baseload power
source" meaning it can feed constant power to the grid to meet
minimum requirement. But the policy document did not specify the
share of nuclear in the nation's energy mix.
"Given the slim realistic prospects for a major nuclear
share, the challenge will be flexibility and the whole baseload
concept flies out of the window," Schneider said.
The government also named coal and hydro power as baseload
sources.
"The plan makes clear we will reduce reliance on nuclear
power through a variety of measures," industry minister
Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters after the cabinet meeting,
adding that the government might decide on an ideal energy mix
within two or three years.
Makoto Yagi, the president of Kansai Electric Power Co
and chairman of the electricity industry's association,
said industry wanted the plan implemented steadily, as a
core national policy.
"We will also contribute to national energy policy by
utilising nuclear power, based on the fundamental premise of
ensuring safety," Yagi said in a statement.
Shares in Australian uranium producer Paladin Energy
rose nearly 5 percent after the news that Tokyo had
reinstated nuclear energy as part of national policy.
RENEWABLE ENERGY
Japan will do as much as possible to increase renewable
energy supplies, Motegi said. The government has set up a
ministerial level group to study boosting such energy sources.
In the plan on Friday, Japan said it would aim to surpass
renewable energy targets in past plans.
A footnote in the document said previous plans had set a
target for renewable energy sources to contribute 13.5 percent
of total power generation in 2020 and around 20 percent in 2030.
Renewable energy sources, including hydro power, contributed
around 10 percent of the country's energy by 2012.
The decision to reinstate nuclear power is likely to be
unpopular and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had to spend months
convincing sceptical members of his ruling Liberal Democratic
Party as well as coalition partner New Komeito, which opposes
atomic energy, to accept the final draft of the plan.
The public has turned against nuclear power after watching
Tokyo Electric Power Co's struggle to deal with the
disaster at its Fukushima Daiichi station following a massive
earthquake and tsunami in March 2011.
The crisis was the worst since the Chernobyl disaster in
1986 and all reactors in Japan have been shut for safety checks
with no schedule for restarts.
Two reactors in southwestern Japan have been put on a
priority list for safety screenings by the country's Nuclear
Regulation Authority.
Recent polls put opposition to nuclear restarts at about
two-to-one over support. An Asahi newspaper poll last month
found that nearly 80 percent of those surveyed supported a
gradual exit from atomic power.
The Democratic Party of Japan decided on an energy policy
that set targets for renewable energy and pledged to phase out
nuclear power but was swept from power by the LDP at the end of
2012.
Abe's government has dropped plans to introduce a
demonstration fast-breeder reactor in 2025 and a commercial
reactor before 2050 after decades of scandals and delays at the
Monju prototype reactor.
The energy plan unveiled on Friday said Monju would become
an international research centre focused on reducing nuclear
waste and toxicity.
But the plan says the government will continue working on
reprocessing nuclear fuel at the Rokkasho facility in northern
Japan and maintain storage facilities for used fuel.
($1=101.52 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori and Mari Saito; Writing and
additional reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Ed Davies
and Joseph Radford and Clarence Fernandez)