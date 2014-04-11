TOKYO, April 11 Japan's Cabinet on Friday
approved a new energy policy, reversing the previous
government's plans to gradually mothball nuclear power plants
following the 2011 Fukushima disaster.
The plan defines nuclear as an "important baseload power
source" and says Japan will do as much as possible to increase
renewable energy supplies, Industry Minister Toshimitsu Motegi
told a news conference after the Cabinet meeting.
The Japanese public remains nervous of atomic power three
years after a 9.0 magnitude earthquake and tsunami destroyed
Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear
plant, triggering the worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl in
1986.
