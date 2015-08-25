TOKYO Aug 25 Japan's Kyushu Electric Power
is shutting down as many as five oil-fired generation
units and cutting power purchases from other utilities as it
ramps up its Sendai nuclear reactor, in another blow for an
oversupplied crude market.
Kyushu Electric began the restart of the Sendai No. 1 unit
on Aug. 11, making it the first of the country's 43 reactors to
return to operation under new safety standards put in place
after the Fukushima nuclear disaster in 2011.
Japan's utilities turned to liquefied natural gas and coal
in record amounts to make up for lost nuclear capacity after
Fukushima, but also switched on oil-fired units either
mothballed or kept on standby for peak periods of demand.
In July, utilities burned about 210,000 barrels a day of
crude and fuel oil to produce electricity. Together they
accounted for about 15 percent of total power generation,
compared with between 1 and 3 percent in other industrialised
economies such as South Korea, Europe and the United States.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and much of Japanese industry want
the country's reactors to be switched on again to cut fuel
bills, but opinion polls show a majority of the public oppose
the move. The industry has applied to reboot 25 reactors, with
five cleared for restart.
Kyushu Electric kept five of its seven oil-fired units
closed on Tuesday, unchanged from Monday, with the 890-megawatt
Sendai reactor's power output at 75 percent of capacity, a
company spokesman said. That compared with only one oil-fired
unit shut at the same time a year ago, due in part to hotter
weather and a lack of nuclear power generation.
The five oil-fired units, three of which are over 40 years
old, have total generation capacity of 2.25 gigawatts and
shutting them all would reduce Japan's oil demand by as much as
63,000 barrels per day, assuming they were operating at full
output for 24 hours, according to Reuters calculations.
Kyushu Electric declined to comment on how much less oil and
fuel oil it would burn with the reactor's restart, nor from
where it would cut fuel purchases. In the business year through
March it bought 56 percent of its crude oil from Gabon and 36
percent from Indonesia, the spokesman said.
The company was forced to halt the ramp up to full power
because of a fault in a pump, it said on Friday.
It may reopen one or two of the oil-fired reactors later
this week based on peak demand projections, according to a
timetable issued by the utility.
Kyushu Electric, which has two more oil fired plants,
expects to get a second reactor started in October, but has
given no details on other potential closures.
The company has also cancelled plans to buy 610 megawatts of
electricity supply from two other regional utilities.
($1 = 124.2200 yen)
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Writing by Aaron Sheldrick;
Editing by Richard Pullin)