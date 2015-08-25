TOKYO, Aug 25 Japan's Kyushu Electric Power is shutting down oil-fired generation units and cutting power purchases from other utilities following the restart of its Sendai nuclear reactor, in another blow for an oversupplied crude market. The table below describes the status of Kyushu Electric's fossil fuel and nuclear plants as at Aug. 25. The company, which handles electricity generation and transmission in the southwestern island of Kyushu, also receives power supplies from hydro-electric stations, renewable sources and wholesaler Electric Power Development. Fuel type Plant name Capacity Status Nuclear Genkai No.2 559 shut Nuclear Genkai No.3 1,180 shut Nuclear Genkai No.4 1,180 shut Nuclear Sendai No.1 890 online Nuclear Sendai No.2 890 shut Coal Matsuura No.1 700 online Coal Reihoku No.1 700 online Coal Reihoku No.2 700 online Coal Karita New 1 360 online LNG Shin-Kokura No.3 600 online LNG Shin-Kokura No.4 600 online LNG Shin-Kokura No.5 600 online LNG Shin-Oita 1 series 608 online LNG Shin-Oita 2 series 792 online LNG Shin-Oita 3 series 648 online Oil Ainoura No.1 375 shut Oil Ainoura No.2 500 shut Oil Buzen No.1 500 online Oil Buzen No.2 500 shut Oil Sendai No.1 500 shut Oil Sendai No.2 500 online Oil Karita New 2 375 shut (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)