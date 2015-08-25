TOKYO, Aug 25 Japan's Kyushu Electric Power
is shutting down oil-fired generation units and cutting
power purchases from other utilities following the restart of
its Sendai nuclear reactor, in another blow for an oversupplied
crude market.
The table below describes the status of Kyushu Electric's
fossil fuel and nuclear plants as at Aug. 25.
The company, which handles electricity generation and
transmission in the southwestern island of Kyushu, also receives
power supplies from hydro-electric stations, renewable sources
and wholesaler Electric Power Development.
Fuel type Plant name Capacity Status
Nuclear Genkai No.2 559 shut
Nuclear Genkai No.3 1,180 shut
Nuclear Genkai No.4 1,180 shut
Nuclear Sendai No.1 890 online
Nuclear Sendai No.2 890 shut
Coal Matsuura No.1 700 online
Coal Reihoku No.1 700 online
Coal Reihoku No.2 700 online
Coal Karita New 1 360 online
LNG Shin-Kokura No.3 600 online
LNG Shin-Kokura No.4 600 online
LNG Shin-Kokura No.5 600 online
LNG Shin-Oita 1 series 608 online
LNG Shin-Oita 2 series 792 online
LNG Shin-Oita 3 series 648 online
Oil Ainoura No.1 375 shut
Oil Ainoura No.2 500 shut
Oil Buzen No.1 500 online
Oil Buzen No.2 500 shut
Oil Sendai No.1 500 shut
Oil Sendai No.2 500 online
Oil Karita New 2 375 shut
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)