By Risa Maeda

TOKYO, June 29 The Japanese government presented three options for a new energy policy on Friday and opened them to public debate before selecting one in August that will shift the world's third-biggest economy away from nuclear power toward renewable energy.

Last year's Fukushima crisis prompted Japan to scrap a 2010 plan to raise the share of nuclear energy to over 50 percent of its power generation by 2030.

With public confidence in the safety of nuclear power generation still in tatters, the nuclear component ranges from zero to 20-25 percent in the three options, down from about 30 percent before the disaster.

The 2010 plan aimed to ensure energy security, lower energy costs and achieving an ambitious greenhouse gas target Tokyo pledged in global climate talks.

An additional goal now is to reduce its reliance on nuclear power in the medium to long term, while bolstering safety.

"All of the three options are compliant to the goals we now have - lower reliance on nuclear power, lower reliance on fossil fuels and lower carbon dioxide emissions," said Motohisa Furukawa, national strategy minister.

"We're presenting these scenarios as a springboard for the discussion," he said at a news conference after a group of cabinet ministers selected the options based on recommendations by advisory panels of experts.

Furukawa did not clarify how each option could affect Japan's stance on nuclear waste - whether to recycle it and where and how to store it - an issue that has become more sensitive since the Fukushima disaster.

"The back-end nuclear fuel cycle policy will be decided in August, when the energy mix option is selected," Furukawa said.

The public will be able to comment on the three options in July via email, letters or hearings held at 11 sites across the country. The government will also hold an opinion poll in early August.

Below are the options for Japan's new policy with a breakdown of each energy type, compared with that in the year to March 31, 2011, and estimated greenhouse gas emissions in each option and in fiscal 2010/11.

2030 FUEL SOURCE OPTIONS FOR ELECTRICITY GENERATION*

Nuclear Renewable Fossil fuels FY2010/11 26 pct 10 pct 63 pct

1) zero 35 pct 65 pct

2) 15 pct 30 pct 55 pct

3) 20-25 pct 25-30 pct 50 pct

2030 GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS RELATIVE TO 1990 LEVELS FY2010/11 minus 0.3 pct

1) minus 23 pct

2) minus 23 pct

3) minus 25 pct

*The government assumes a decline in nationwide electricity demand to 1 trillion kilowatt hours in the year to March 2031 due to energy saving, from 1.1 trillion in the year through March 2011.

Without energy saving, electricity demand is forecast to increase to 1.2 trillion kilowatt hours in 2030/31, taking into account the government's most cautious economic outlook. (Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and Jane Baird)