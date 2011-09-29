TOKYO, Sept 29 Japanese Trade Minister Yukio
Edano said on Thursday it would be difficult for the government
to sell all its holdings in energy-related firms due to concerns
about energy security.
"From an energy security point of view, I do not think we
can sell all shares," Edano told a parliamentary committee.
"But if there are shares that we can sell, we will sell them
as much as possible."
It was not immediately clear from his remarks whether Edano
was saying it would be difficult to sell shares in all 16
energy-related firms the government has holdings in, or whether
he was saying it would be difficult to sell entire stakes in
individual companies.
The ruling Democratic Party's policy chief suggested this
week that the government could raise about 700-800 billion yen
($9-10 billion) to help fund reconstruction efforts from the
March disaster by selling energy-related shares held by the
government, which include Inpex Corp and Japan
Petroleum Exploration Co (Japex) .
(Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)