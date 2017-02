TOKYO, Sept 26 Tokyo Electric Power Co , Japan's biggest energy company, said on Monday that its priority in terms of fossil fuel usage would be on less-costly thermal coal, followed by liquefied natural gas (LNG) and fuel oil.

Tokyo Electric, which covers Tokyo and the surrounding areas, has been ramping up its output from plants powered by fossil fuel since the March 11 earthquake and tsunami knocked out its Fukushima Daiichi nuclear station. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)