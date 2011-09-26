* Assessing peak winter power demand/supply
* To supply surplus power to Tohoku Electric this winter
* To secure extra 3,000 MW capacity for next summer
(Adds comments, detail)
By Risa Maeda
TOKYO, Sept 26 Tokyo Electric Power Co ,
Japan's biggest utility, said on Monday its priority in terms of
fossil fuel usage will be on thermal coal due to its relative
cheapness, followed by liquefied natural gas (LNG) and fuel oil.
The utility, which covers Tokyo and the surrounding region,
has been ramping up its output from plants powered by fossil
fuel since the March 11 earthquake and tsunami knocked out its
Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power station.
"We're trying to cut procurement costs," Takashi Fujimoto,
Tepco vice president, said at a news conference.
Though the company, known as Tepco, coped with the peak
summer demand period without resorting to rolling blackouts
largely due to power saving by firms and households, this winter
and next summer will provide a tough challenge.
President Toshio Nishizawa told reporters that Tepco has
been assessing the power supply/demand outlook for winter, but
that no plans are available yet.
The utility only has two of its 17 nuclear reactors running
currently as the Fukushima crisis, the world's worst atomic
accident in 25 years, has kept reactors shut for maintenance in
Japan from restating.
To make up for the loss of nuclear power, Tepco has secured
an additional 2,580 megawatts (MW) of capacity by resuming some
mothballed fossil fuel-fired units and adding gas turbines. Yet,
one of the two online nuclear reactors is due to enter regular
maintenance in January and the other one in March, with no
prospects for restarting any idled reactors.
"The number of reactors in operation would be zero next
summer. If that is the case, we cannot help but ask for power
savings next summer," Fujimoto said.
NEW TURBINES
The company has plans to secure an extra 3,000 MW of
capacity by next summer, including 1,130 MW of four new gas
turbines, though this would still be short of the about 4,900 MW
generated by the four reactors at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear
plant that were in operation this summer, he added.
Among the planned additions, three more quake-hit coal-fired
units are set to resume operations by the end of this year,
adding capacity of up to 1,130 MW.
But Tepco has no new plans to add coal-fired generation
beyond this winter, Fujimoto said on the sidelines of the news
conference.
Tepco also said on Monday it expects peak demand this winter
to be lower than last winter's 51,500 MW given the current trend
for energy saving in Japan.
As for the supply outlook for this winter, Tepco said it is
likely to secure more than a government estimate in July of
50,940 MW, but declined to elaborate further.
It expects to keep supplying surplus power to quake-hit
Tohoku Electric Power Co whose supply outlook is said
to be tight, Fujimoto added, as it did this summer.
Efforts by consumers to limit electricity use this summer
have helped Tepco avoid rolling blackouts since the immediate
aftermath of the disaster, when some factories, shops and
offices were forced to close.
Large-lot users were required to cut their peak-hour demand
by 15 percent during the summer. Power demand in the utility's
service area normally accounts for one-third of Japan's total.
(Additional reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph
Radford)