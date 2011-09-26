* Assessing peak winter power demand/supply

* To supply surplus power to Tohoku Electric this winter

* To secure extra 3,000 MW capacity for next summer (Adds comments, detail)

By Risa Maeda

TOKYO, Sept 26 Tokyo Electric Power Co , Japan's biggest utility, said on Monday its priority in terms of fossil fuel usage will be on thermal coal due to its relative cheapness, followed by liquefied natural gas (LNG) and fuel oil.

The utility, which covers Tokyo and the surrounding region, has been ramping up its output from plants powered by fossil fuel since the March 11 earthquake and tsunami knocked out its Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power station.

"We're trying to cut procurement costs," Takashi Fujimoto, Tepco vice president, said at a news conference.

Though the company, known as Tepco, coped with the peak summer demand period without resorting to rolling blackouts largely due to power saving by firms and households, this winter and next summer will provide a tough challenge.

President Toshio Nishizawa told reporters that Tepco has been assessing the power supply/demand outlook for winter, but that no plans are available yet.

The utility only has two of its 17 nuclear reactors running currently as the Fukushima crisis, the world's worst atomic accident in 25 years, has kept reactors shut for maintenance in Japan from restating.

To make up for the loss of nuclear power, Tepco has secured an additional 2,580 megawatts (MW) of capacity by resuming some mothballed fossil fuel-fired units and adding gas turbines. Yet, one of the two online nuclear reactors is due to enter regular maintenance in January and the other one in March, with no prospects for restarting any idled reactors.

"The number of reactors in operation would be zero next summer. If that is the case, we cannot help but ask for power savings next summer," Fujimoto said.

NEW TURBINES

The company has plans to secure an extra 3,000 MW of capacity by next summer, including 1,130 MW of four new gas turbines, though this would still be short of the about 4,900 MW generated by the four reactors at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant that were in operation this summer, he added.

Among the planned additions, three more quake-hit coal-fired units are set to resume operations by the end of this year, adding capacity of up to 1,130 MW.

But Tepco has no new plans to add coal-fired generation beyond this winter, Fujimoto said on the sidelines of the news conference.

Tepco also said on Monday it expects peak demand this winter to be lower than last winter's 51,500 MW given the current trend for energy saving in Japan.

As for the supply outlook for this winter, Tepco said it is likely to secure more than a government estimate in July of 50,940 MW, but declined to elaborate further.

It expects to keep supplying surplus power to quake-hit Tohoku Electric Power Co whose supply outlook is said to be tight, Fujimoto added, as it did this summer.

Efforts by consumers to limit electricity use this summer have helped Tepco avoid rolling blackouts since the immediate aftermath of the disaster, when some factories, shops and offices were forced to close.

Large-lot users were required to cut their peak-hour demand by 15 percent during the summer. Power demand in the utility's service area normally accounts for one-third of Japan's total. (Additional reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)