TOKYO Jan 19 Tokyo Electric Power Co said on Thursday that it expects to start commercial operations in July 2016 at the first of two planned 710-megawatt combined-cycle gas-fired units in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, and at the second in the following year.

The utility, also known as Tepco, is keen to boost its power supply after last year's earthquake and tsunami destroyed its Fukushima Daiichi complex, triggering the world's worst nuclear crisis in 25 years. Two of its three nuclear power stations are now shut indefinitely.

Before the accident, Tepco, Japan's biggest power company, had relied on nuclear power to meet about 30 percent of its customers' electricity demand.

Construction on both Kawasaki units is set to begin in April 2013, a company spokeswoman said. It was delayed from an originally planned July 2012 due to the earthquake last March. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Chris Gallagher)