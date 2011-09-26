TOKYO, Sept 26 Tokyo Electric Power Co , Japan's biggest power company, has been assessing the electricity supply/demand outlook for the peak winter season, but plans are not yet available, its president Toshio Nishizawa told reporters on Monday.

Tokyo Electric, which covers Tokyo and the surrounding areas, has been ramping up its output from plants powered by fossil fuel since the March 11 earthquake and tsunami knocked out its Fukushima Daiichi nuclear station.

Efforts by consumers to limit electricity use this summer have helped the utility avoid rolling blackouts since the immediate aftermath of the disaster, when some factories, shops and offices were forced to close.

Large-lot users were required to cut their demand by 15 percent during the peak summer demand period. Power demand in the utility's service area normally accounts for one-third of Japan's total. (Reporting by Risa Maeda)