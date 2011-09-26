TOKYO, Sept 26 Tokyo Electric Power Co ,
Japan's biggest power company, has been assessing the
electricity supply/demand outlook for the peak winter season,
but plans are not yet available, its president Toshio Nishizawa
told reporters on Monday.
Tokyo Electric, which covers Tokyo and the surrounding
areas, has been ramping up its output from plants powered by
fossil fuel since the March 11 earthquake and tsunami knocked
out its Fukushima Daiichi nuclear station.
Efforts by consumers to limit electricity use this summer
have helped the utility avoid rolling blackouts since the
immediate aftermath of the disaster, when some factories, shops
and offices were forced to close.
Large-lot users were required to cut their demand by 15
percent during the peak summer demand period. Power demand in
the utility's service area normally accounts for one-third of
Japan's total.
(Reporting by Risa Maeda)