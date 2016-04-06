TOKYO, April 6 U.S. asset manager BlackRock
is considering launching an exchange traded fund (ETF) on
the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) that will allow Japanese
investors facing negative yields at home exposure to
international bonds without currency risks, a senior BlackRock
executive told Reuters.
"Whether we would go first from our global fixed income
portfolio or tailor towards different segments of the fixed
income markets is a strategic decision my product team is
working on. But clearly we see a significant opportunity in
bringing global fixed income exposure to Tokyo," said Jason
Miller, managing director of BlackRock Japan.
BlackRock's interest reflects the newfound popularity of
yen-based foreign bond investments among Japanese investors
since the Bank of Japan adopted negative interest rates in
January, chilling domestic bond yields to sub-zero levels.
Japanese investors bought about 9 trillion yen ($81.5
billion) of foreign bonds after the BOJ announced on Jan 28 that
it would drop the interest rate on some excess reserves
deposited at the BOJ to minus 0.10 percent.
Most Japanese institutional investors do not want currency
exposure on their holdings, however, so they typically hedge
their foreign bond currency risk through swaps and forwards.
While big banks and life insurers have dedicated staff to do
this work, some smaller institutional investors which have had a
strong home bias thus far and limited staff, rely on other asset
managers to handle foreign bond investments.
The ETF could meet the needs of those institutional
investors, many of whom are now happy to invest in any fixed
income product that provides a positive yield.
At the moment, there are six international bond ETFs listed
on the TSE but none of them are currency-hedged.
BlackRock's offering could also be good for the TSE, which
is keen to entrench its status as Asia's biggest ETF market.
($1 = 110.4600 yen)
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano and Tomo Uetake; Editing by Eric
Meijer)