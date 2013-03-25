TOKYO/BRUSSELS, March 25 Japan and the European Union launched talks on Monday towards one of the world's most ambitious trade deals, in a test of how far both sides are willing to go in their hunt for economic growth.

Japan already has low or zero import tariffs on EU goods, with no duty on cars, Scotch whisky or Cognac for instance, so the real prize for Europe is removing special regulations on everything from music to medical equipment.

Below are details of the trade relationship and some of the issues to be addressed in talks:

TRADE TIES

* Japan is the EU's seventh-largest export market and bought 55 billion euros ($72 billion) of European goods last year. Germany is Europe's biggest exporter to Japan, selling a third of all EU goods to the country last year, followed by France, Italy and Britain.

* The European Union ranks as Japan's third-biggest export market with shipments of 6.5 trillion yen ($69 billion) in 2012. Germany, the Netherlands and Britain bought the most Japanese goods in 2012.

* A big motivation for Japan is to have the same duty-free access to the European Union that South Korea achieved after an accord between Europe and Seoul came into effect in 2011.

POTENTIAL BENEFITS

* A free-trade deal with Japan would boost Europe's economy by 0.8 percent as EU exports to Japan could increase by a third, according to the European Commission. It also forecasts a deal could create 420,000 new EU jobs.

* For Japan, an accord with the EU could boost economic output by 0.7 percent, according to the EU estimate, as Japanese exports to the European Union could rise by a quarter.

MARKET ACCESS

* European companies say Japan's complex regulations limit what they can export. For instance, the EU says the approval process for marketing new medicines in Japan can take two to three years, allowing Japanese firms to develop competing products and narrowing any innovative advantage of EU producers.

* In the auto industry, Japan uses its own norms rather than international measures used by the European Union, which means imported cars have to go through a costly approval process.

* Another contentious issue is Japan's category of light cars. These benefit from tax breaks, but most small European cars do not fit the category's demanding size and power limits. Such rules annoy France and Italy, whose automakers specialise in small cars.

* Access to government contracts is a big part of the deal. The EU's public procurement market is worth more than 2 trillion euros, but the European Commission says Japan restricts access to its market, particularly in railways.

* Japan says that EU tariffs on a number of products, such as cars, parts and components, home appliances and agrochemical products, should be eliminated. (Reporting by Robin Emmott in Brussels and Kaori Kaneko in Tokyo; Editing by Susan Fenton)