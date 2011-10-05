* EFSF bond purchases depend on Europe efforts on debt

* Tokyo may issue FBs for more bond purchases -Nikkei

* May tell G20 of plan to buy more bonds, if asked-official (Recasts with govt official comments, details)

By Tetsushi Kajimoto

TOKYO, Oct 5 Japan may purchase more bonds issued by Europe's bailout fund to help contain the euro-debt crisis though the decision will depend on efforts by the region's policymakers to tackle the problems, senior government officials said on Wednesday.

"Fiscal problems in Europe are very important for Japan as well ... We plan to consider ways to support Europe such as purchases of EFSF bonds," Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Osamu Fujimura told a regular news conference.

Japan, which holds 20 percent of the total bonds issued by the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), will tell its partners at the G20 meeting this month about its intention to consider additional purchases, another official, who declined to be named, told reporters .

"Our stance remains unchanged that we will consider continuing our purchases while taking European countries' efforts on stabilisation and various other factors into account," the official said.

Asked if Japan will explain its stance at next week's meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bankers in Paris, the official said: "We will if we are asked, while looking at Europe's efforts and situation."

Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Wednesday that the government has not decided on whether to increase its purchases of bonds by Europe's bailout fund.

Euro-zone parliaments are expected to complete approval of new powers for the 440 billion euro ($584 billion) bailout fund by mid-October, giving it scope to intervene on bond markets and help recapitalise banks.

Japan currently owns bailout bonds worth about 2.7 billion euros, after it purchased them in January and June, with the proceeds used to bail out Ireland and Portugal.

Azumi said last week he would not rule out Japan sharing some of the burden related to a bailout scheme for Greece, provided Europe mapped out a rational plan that could ease market jitters.

Tokyo hopes to play a role in stabilising financial markets as fears have heightened about a Greek default and a major banking crisis in Europe that would aggravate the global economic slowdown.

Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday that Japan's euro bond purchases also have the effect of propping up the euro, which has sunk to a decade low versus the yen.

For the additional purchases, Tokyo has floated the idea of issuing financing bills instead of tapping foreign reserves as it previously did, which would have the effect of lifting the euro versus the yen, the Nikkei said, without citing sources.

But such a move may draw the ire of European countries that are cautious about currency market intervention.

The euro traded around 102 yen on Wednesday, up from Monday's trough around 100.71.

($1 = 0.753 Euros)