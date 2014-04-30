BERLIN, April 30 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe kicked off his one-week tour of Europe on Wednesday by
telling a German business audience he was confident his country
would soon win its battle against years of deflation.
Abe said in Berlin, shortly before talks with Chancellor
Angela Merkel, that under his leadership the Japanese economy
had grown "and is in the process of freeing itself from
long-lasting deflation".
Policymakers in Europe, including European Central Bank
chief Mario Draghi, have played down the threat of
Japanese-style deflation affecting the region.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Stephen Brown)