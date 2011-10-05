(Refiles alerts to show source is senior govt official)

TOKYO Oct 5 Japan will consider continuing its purchases of bonds issued by Europe's bailout fund while taking into account Europe's efforts on stabilisation and various other factors, a senior Japanese government official told reporters on Wednesday.

Japan, which already holds 20 percent of the total bonds issued by the EFSF, plans to buy additional bonds and decide the purchase amounts and timeline based on the issuance terms and market conditions, the Nikkei daily said earlier. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)