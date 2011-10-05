Oil prices stable on OPEC-led production cuts, but bloated inventories weigh
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Oil prices were stable early on Friday, with OPEC-led production cuts supporting the market while soaring U.S. fuel inventories were weighing on crude.
(Corrects bailout fund acronym to EFSF)
TOKYO Oct 5 Japan's Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Wednesday that the government has not decided whether to increase its purchases of bonds by Europe's bailout fund.
Asked about a media report that Japan is considering additional purchases of European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) bonds, Azumi told reporters: "We have not decided yet".
Japan, which already holds 20 percent of the total bonds issued by the EFSF, plans to buy additional bonds and decide the purchase amounts and timeline based on the issuance terms and market conditions, the Nikkei daily said. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
TOKYO, Feb 10 The dollar stood atop large gains early on Friday after soaring broadly overnight on comments by U.S. President Donald Trump that he would announce the most ambitious tax reform plan since the Reagan era in the next few weeks.
Feb 9 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: IMMIGRATION A U.S. federal appeals court in San Francisco unanimously upholds a temporary suspension of President Donald Trump's order that restricted travel from seven Muslim-majority countries. TAXES Trump plans to announce the most ambitious tax reform plan since the Reagan era in the next few weeks, the White House says; the dollar and stocks rise after the announ