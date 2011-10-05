(Corrects bailout fund acronym to EFSF)

TOKYO Oct 5 Japan's Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Wednesday that the government has not decided whether to increase its purchases of bonds by Europe's bailout fund.

Asked about a media report that Japan is considering additional purchases of European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) bonds, Azumi told reporters: "We have not decided yet".

Japan, which already holds 20 percent of the total bonds issued by the EFSF, plans to buy additional bonds and decide the purchase amounts and timeline based on the issuance terms and market conditions, the Nikkei daily said. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)