FRANKFURT Feb 14 Tokyo bourse operator Japan
Exchange Group Inc (JPX) is considering takeovers in
certain areas of its business but is not looking at large
cross-border exchange mergers, its chief executive told a German
newspaper.
"I am not thinking about direct takeovers between Tokyo and
Europe," Atsushi Saito told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview
published on Saturday.
"But we are always looking for acquisition opportunities or
partnerships in special segments of our business such as index
operation or information services," he added.
Saito pointed to the London Stock Exchange group's
acquisition of index operators FTSE and Russell as well as
clearing house LCH.Clearnet as examples of the kind of mergers
he may have in mind.
"He (LSE CEO Xavier Rolet) is very smart. I respect him,"
Saito said.
JPX in December said it would enter a letter of intent with
Singapore Exchange to collaborate in the development
and promotion of markets such as derivatives and commodities and
deepen a long-standing partnership.
