BRIEF-Lennar reaffirms 2017 gross margin forecast
* "Year-end margin will still be right on top of our guidance" - CEO on conf call
TOKYO, Sept 24 The head of financial exchange operator Japan Exchange Group Inc said on Wednesday that he sees major benefits for Japan overall from the weakening of the yen.
Atsushi Saito's comment followed the yen's slide to a six-year low of 109.46 versus the dollar last Friday. On Wednesday, the Japanese currency was trading around 108.65 to the greenback.
Saito was speaking at a regular news conference. (Reporting by Takahiko Wada; Writing by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
* FY 2016 net loss of 2.5 million zlotys ($632,047) versus profit of 483,000 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon:
WASHINGTON, March 21 A federal court in Florida ordered Neil Pecker and his company Vision Financial Partners to pay more than $6.5 million in restitution and fines, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Tuesday.