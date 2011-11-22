* Merger spurred by sluggish market conditions
* Creates world's third-biggest market by value of listed
stock
* Merger ratio implies combined value of entities is $4.5
bln
* TSE offers 480,000 yen/OSE share; 14 pct premium to prior
close
* OSE shares close up 4.6 percent
* New bourse lacks strong overseas expansion strategy
By Nathan Layne and Noriyuki Hirata
TOKYO, Nov 22 The Tokyo Stock Exchange
will takeover its smaller rival in Osaka in 2013 to create the
world's third-biggest bourse with listed stocks worth $3.6
trillion, aiming to build scale to cope with a weak home market
and compete with a flurry of global tie-ups.
The Tokyo Stock Exchange's $1.7 billion takeover of the
Osaka Securities Exchange Co brings together two
bourses that have operated separately for more than a century
with the exception of a brief merger during World War Two.
The Tokyo market controls more than 90 percent of cash
equity trading while Osaka, located in the economic centre of
western Japan, draws the top volumes in Nikkei index futures and
other derivatives.
"This will create a well balanced exchange," said Sadakazu
Osaki, a senior researcher and exchange expert at Nomura
Research Institute.
The combined value of stocks listed on the exchanges would
trail only NYSE Euronext at $14.5 trillion and Nasdaq
OMX Group Inc at nearly $4 trillion, figures from the
World Federation of Exchanges show.
Still, the new exchange lacks a strong international
strategy, seen as an important factor for growth since its home
market is mired in deflation and has suffered years of economic
stagnation.
Globally, exchanges have announced $83 billion of mergers
and acquisitions over the past five years, rushing to cut costs
and diversify in the face of dwindling revenues from the
traditional stock trading business and new upstarts.
"The global environment surrounding exchanges has changed
dramatically, and the presence of the Japanese markets has been
in decline," said Michio Yoneda, chief executive officer of the
OSE, told a briefing. "We are up against a big paradigm shift."
The two said they would merge operations in January 2013
after the larger but unlisted TSE buys up to two-thirds of the
listed Osaka exchange in a public tender offer. The tentative
name for the merged entity is Japan Exchange Group, Inc.
The TSE will offer 480,000 yen per share, or a 14 percent
premium to Monday's closing share price. The price values the
Osaka bourse at 130 billion yen ($1.7 billion).
Shares of OSE, where companies such as Nintendo
and Murata Manufacturing are listed, rose as high as
5.5 percent before closing up 4.6 percent at 440,050 yen.
The OSE will keep its listing as the surviving entity,
though the combined firm would eventually look to re-list on the
Tokyo exchange's main board, allowing the TSE to recoup its
takeover costs, Tokyo bourse CEO Atsushi Saito said.
The merger ratio values the TSE at roughly 1.7 times the
OSE, implying a combined market value of 350 billion yen ($4.55
billion), which would put it roughly on par with Nasdaq OMX, the
9th most valuable exchange, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Based on combined profits of the fiscal year ended in March,
the Japan exchange would trade at about 19 times past earnings,
higher than NYSE Euronext at 11 times but below top operator
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd at 24 times.
"Trading volumes are weak and they are operating in a
shrinking market. Even after the merger there is little hope for
a big jump in profits. It doesn't look like an attractive
investment," said Ryosuke Okazaki, chief investment officer at
ITC Investment Partners.
Saito is due to become chief executive of the new exchange,
while Yoneda will assume the post of chief operating officer.
SQUEEZING OUT COSTS
Asian stock exchanges have largely stayed out of this year's
global exchange consolidation and the only attempted deal -- the
$8 billion bid by the Singapore stock exchange SGX Ltd
to buy the Australian stock exchange ASX Ltd -- was
blocked by the Australian government.
Talks between the TSE and OSE started in March and hit
several snags as the two sides struggled to agree on the merger
ratio and the structure of the deal, with the TSE originally
aiming to list its own shares before merging.
Saito, a former banker with Nomura Securities where he had
two postings in New York, said the merger with Osaka would
create a "one-stop shop" that would boost liquidity and allow
for the offering of a wider range of products and services.
"When I came to the TSE I believed it should be merged with
the OSE," said Saito. "During my time abroad looking at Japan I
thought that if the Tokyo and Osaka exchanges were separate
Japan would lose."
The deal was struck against an increasingly dismal outlook
for the Japanese equities market. While new listing have
recently picked up slightly, trading volumes are at half of 2007
levels and slumped to a new low for the year last month.
At the peak of Japan's asset bubble in 1989, the Tokyo
exchange's market capitalisation accounted for about 40 percent
of the value of global markets. It now contributes 7 percent,
reflecting Japan's loss of economic position.
Japanese exchanges have not been aggressive in seeking out
alliances and overseas growth. The TSE has a minority stake in
the Singapore Exchange and runs a fledgling joint venture with
the LSE, but gets virtually all of its revenues from its core
business in Japan.
The TSE's $140 million investment to introduce a high-speed
trading system in 2010 was seen as a way to invite more hedge
funds and high-frequency trading to Japan, but that has had
little positive impact on volumes.
Tokyo and Osaka said they would integrate trading systems,
eventually leading to cost savings of 7 billion yen per year.
The merger is seen by some as an important measure to
strengthen Japan's markets. The government has long worried
about Tokyo's declining importance as a financial hub compared
with fast-rising markets in Shanghai and Singapore.
Japanese banking minister Shozaburo Jimi said earlier on
Tuesday that the merger would be a positive step towards the
establishment of one exchange combining securities and
commodities, an idea being pushed by some in the government.
While combining forces should help the exchanges drum up new
listings and streamline certain operations it would not do much
to address the fundamental issue of sluggish interest in
Japanese shares, Nomura Research's Osaki said.
Some analysts are worried of the long-term fallout from an
accounting scandal at medical equipment and camera maker Olympus
Corp, which has put a spotlight on perceived weak
points of corporate governance in Japan.
"A merger of the two, in theory it's a good idea, but the
issue is more fundamental. How to do you get interest going
again, in the underlying shares," said Naomi Fink, head of Japan
strategy at Jefferies (Japan) Ltd.
