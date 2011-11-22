TOKYO Nov 22 The Tokyo Stock Exchange
(TSE) and Osaka Securities Exchange Co Ltd (OSE) said
on Tuesday they would merge to cope with sluggish market
conditions in Japan and build scale amid a flurry of
consolidation amid global rivals.
The move will create a powerhouse in Japan dominating both
cash equities and derviatives that will rank as the
third-largest securities exchange globally, trailing only the
NYSE Euronext and Nasdaq OMX in terms of market
value of listed firms.
But the new exchange still lacks a convincing strategy for
expanding overseas, seen as a key challenge given the weak
prospects for equities trading and new listings as the economy
sputters along with little hope for strong growth.
The two said they would merge operations in January 2013
after the larger but unlisted Tokyo bourse takes a majority
stake in the listed Osaka exchange in a public tender offer.
The OSE will keep its listing as the surviving entity after
the merger.
($1 = 76.900 Japanese Yen)
