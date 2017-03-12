TOKYO, March 13 Japanese wholesale prices rose 1.0 percent in the year to February, Bank of Japan data showed on Monday. The rise in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services follows a 0.5 percent annual increase in January. Overall final goods prices -- the prices of finished products charged to businesses -- fell 0.6 percent from a year earlier. Domestic final goods prices, which loosely track the consumer price index, rose 0.3 percent from a year earlier. Details were as follows (preliminary, with percentage change; previous figures may be revised): FEB JAN DEC FEB INDEX Year-on-year +1.0 +0.5 -1.2 97.9 Mth-on-mth +0.2 +0.6 +0.7 To view the full tables, go to here (For queries, contact Stanley White at: stanley.white@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1984) (Reuters Messaging: stanley.white.reuters.com@reuters.net) For Japanese economic coverage click: -- Real-time Japanese indicator diary -- Japanese macro economic news -- Japanese economic indicator news -- Economic indicator news in Japanese -- Bank of Japan news Web sites for Japanese economic agencies -- Cabinet Office www.cao.go.jp/ -- Ministry of Internal Affairs www.soumu.go.jp/ -- Ministry of Finance www.mof.go.jp/ -- Ministry of Economy (METI) www.meti.go.jp/ -- Bank of Japan www.boj.or.jp/ For more economic news click: -- Top News for the global economy -- Global macroeconomic data coverage For graphs for economic data click , right-click on the data you want to look at, select 'Related Graph' (3000 Xtra) or 'Show'>'Chart' (Trader). Access to some items may depend on permissioning. If you need assistance click Keywords: JAPAN ECONOMY/PRICES