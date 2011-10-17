(Adds detail, comments)

TOKYO Oct 17 The term price for ferrochrome to Japan for the October-December quarter has been agreed at $1.28 per pound, unchanged from the previous quarter, a Japanese company official said on Monday.

The agreement was in line with expectations following European price talks. South Africa's Merafe Resources Ltd said last week the European benchmark ferrochrome price has been settled at $1.20 per pound for the fourth quarter, also flat from the third quarter.

The official at Nippon Steel & Sumikin Stainless Steel Corp (NSSC) said the company had reached a decision with major South African suppliers, which initially called for a price hike, arguing that a rise in their currency and higher electricity bills and other prices had worsened their profits.

"But we insisted we're not in a position to accept a price hike as the demand side is overshadowed by fears of a slowdown in the global economy," he said.

The October-December price is 10 cents lower than $1.38 per pound a year earlier.

NSSC, 80 percent owned by Nippon Steel Corp and 20 percent by Sumitomo Metal Industries Ltd , is Japan's largest comprehensive stainless steel maker. It typically holds term talks with Xstrata Plc and others.

Stainless steel scrap and ferrochrome are key ingredients for stainless steel production. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Chris Gallagher)