TOKYO Dec 14 Japan's government and
ruling party officials approved a Defence Ministry proposal to
buy Lockheed Martin's F-35 jet as its next mainstay
fighter, public broadcaster NHK said on Wednesday.
Media said on Tuesday the company looked likely to win a
deal worth up to $8 billion with its radar-evading aircraft,
which competes with Boeing's F/A-18 and the Eurofighter
Typhoon, made by a consortium of European companies including
BAE Systems.
But the Defence Ministry denied the reports.
"The Defence Ministry has made no decision yet. A meeting of
minister, vice minister and parliamentary secretaries (to make
the decision) has not even been held yet," he said.
Japan, which counts the United States as its key security
ally and regularly conducts military drills with U.S. forces,
had been widely expected to choose the F-35 because of its
advanced stealth capability and U.S. origin.
The aircraft's stealth technology has drawn much attention
in Japan since China, which has a long-running territorial
dispute with Japan, in January confirmed it had tested for the
first time its J-20 stealth fighter jet.
