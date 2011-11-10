TOKYO Nov 11 Japanese Financial Services Minister Shozaburo Jimi said on Friday it is not appropriate to infer that the country's financial markets lack discipline just because of the scandal hitting Olympus Corp.

He added if criminal activity was suspected then the Securities Exchange and Surveillance Commission needed to conduct a tough, by-the-book, investigation. (Reporting by Noriyuki Hirata; Writing by James Topham; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)