BRIEF-Bombardier's CEO: Quebec investment compliant with WTO
* Canada innovation minister says "I believe Bombardier is indeed back"
TOKYO Nov 11 Japanese Financial Services Minister Shozaburo Jimi said on Friday it is not appropriate to infer that the country's financial markets lack discipline just because of the scandal hitting Olympus Corp.
He added if criminal activity was suspected then the Securities Exchange and Surveillance Commission needed to conduct a tough, by-the-book, investigation. (Reporting by Noriyuki Hirata; Writing by James Topham; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Canada innovation minister says "I believe Bombardier is indeed back"
TOKYO, Feb 8 Asian shares dipped from four-month highs on Wednesday and the euro was pressured as lingering political and economic uncertainty in the United States and Europe sapped investor confidence.
* Chinook Energy Inc. announces its unaudited 2016 year end results and reserves Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: