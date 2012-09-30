TOKYO, Sept 30 Global diaper output is likely to
take a hit from an increase in the price of acrylic acid after a
chemical tank explosion at Nippon Shokubai Co's Himeji
plant in Japan, a main production base of the ingredient,
Japanese media reported.
Nippon Shokubai is one of the world's biggest makers of
acrylic acid, the main ingredient of a resin called SAP, which
is used in diapers.
The plant produces about 20 percent of the world's SAP and
10 percent of global output of acrylic acid.
Operations at the plant are likely to be halted for a long
time and other makers of SAP resins are operating on a
full-production footing, leaving little room for back-up
production, the Nikkei business daily said on Sunday.
The explosion occurred on Saturday afternoon at an acrylic
acid residue tank and the fire spread to another acrylic acid
tank and a toluene tank.
Two explosions occurred, killing a 28-year-old fire fighter
and injuring 33 people. The fire was put out on Saturday night.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Robert Birsel)