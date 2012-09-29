(Recasts with fire official comments)

TOKYO, Sept 29 One fire fighter was killed after a chemical tank explosion at Nippon Shokubai Co's Himeji plant in western Japan on Saturday afternoon, a local fire department official said.

An acrylic acid storage residue tank exploded around 2:30 p.m. (0530 GMT), and the fire later spread to another acrylic acid tank and a toluene tank at the plant, the official said.

In total two explosions occurred at the plant, killing a 28-year-old fire fighter and injuring about 30 people, the official added.

Nippon Shokubai is one of the world's biggest makers of acrylic acid, used in baby diapers. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; editing by James Jukwey)