TOKYO Oct 27 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Wednesday that the country would benefit from a stable Europe, after EU leaders and banks reached an agreement towards stemming the continent's debt crisis.

Azumi, speaking at parliamentary financial committee, said that the decision by Europe's policymakers to a 50 percent writedown for private bondholders of Greek debt was a "big step forward."

Euro zone leaders struck the writedown deal with private banks and insurers on Thursday as part of a plan to lower Greece's debt burden and try to contain the two-year-old euro zone crisis.

