TOKYO Oct 27 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said Japan would benefit from a stable Europe, after European Union leaders and banks reached an agreement towards stemming the region's debt crisis.

The decision by Europe's policymakers and banks to agree to a 50 percent write-down for private bondholders of Greek debt was a "big step forward", Azumi told a parliamentary financial committee on Thursday.

Euro zone leaders struck the write-down deal with private banks and insurers as part of a plan to lower Greece's debt burden and try to contain the two-year-old euro zone crisis.

Azumi welcomed the Bank of Japan's decision to further ease monetary policy on Thursday, to counter the strong yen, and said he wanted the central bank to continue keeping interest rates stable.

"We will continue to communicate with the BOJ," Azumi said.

The BOJ eased policy by boosting purchases of government bonds as the yen's recent rise to record highs and Europe's lingering debt woes cloud the outlook for the world's third-biggest economy.

The dollar fell to a fresh record low against the yen on Wednesday and the finance minister said he would take every measure to counter speculative moves in the market pushing the yen up further.

"It would be nice if we had a magic bullet for the strong yen, but for now we just have to deal with the situation by giving it our best efforts," he said.