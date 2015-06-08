(Changes dateline from Tokyo)

MUNICH, June 8 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday the government plans to pay close attention to the potential impact of a softer yen on small businesses and consumers.

Abe made the comment at a news conference in Munich, following his attendance at the summit of leaders from Group of Seven major industrial nations in Germany.

The yen has been falling versus the dollar since early 2013 when the Bank of Japan began massive government debt purchases to lower long-term interest rates and eliminate the risk of a return to deflation.

The dollar rose to a 13-year high of 125.86 yen on Friday.