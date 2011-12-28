Superlong JGBs edge down ahead of 30-year sale
TOKYO, Feb 8 Superlong Japanese government bonds edged down on Wednesday, with the 30- and 40-year yields touching one-year highs, as investors positioned for the following day's 30-year sale.
TOKYO Dec 28 Japan will not change its stance of taking appropriate action in the foreign exchange market as needed, a government official said on Wednesday after the United States chided it for intervening to stem the yen's rise against the dollar.
"We have communicated with authorities in other countries and we will continue to talk to them regularly," the official told Reuters.
Japan has intervened in foreign exchange markets at least three times this year, spending a record sum to battle the yen's surge as other currencies slipped on euro zone debt woes and a sputtering global economy. (Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
TOKYO, Feb 8 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Wednesday, swinging away from earlier losses as the yen's recent rise against the dollar stalled and upbeat earnings helped shore up market sentiment.
