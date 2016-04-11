US STOCKS-Wall St extends losses as geopolitical risks mount
* Indexes down: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.68 pct, Nasdaq 0.93 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
TOKYO, April 11 Japan would not be able to change the fundamental trend of the currency's value even if it intervened to stem yen rises, the head of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said on Monday.
OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria, speaking at a press conference, said the fact that the yen is seen as a safe-haven currency is not something that intervention can change.
The dollar hit a fresh 17-month low versus the yen on Monday despite Japanese officials' ratcheting up warnings that Tokyo will take appropriate steps as needed to curb disorderly moves in the currency. (Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
NEW YORK/PARIS, April 11 Altice USA, the cable operator that Netherlands-based Altice NV put together by acquiring Cablevision and Suddenlink Communications, on Tuesday filed for an initial public offering that seeks to raise $1 billon to $2 billion, according to a source familiar with the matter.