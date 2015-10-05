(Adds comments from French government and industry sources)
TOKYO Oct 5 France has invited Japan's nuclear
industry to take part in the reorganisation of its own nuclear
sector, French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Monday.
French state-controlled utility EDF agreed in July
to buy between 51 and 75 percent of French nuclear giant Areva's
reactor-making subsidiary Areva NP and said it would
look for partners to buy a minority stake.
Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd said in
September it was in talks Areva about possibly taking a stake in
Areva NP, which has been struggling since the Fukushima disaster
in 2011 hurt demand worldwide for nuclear reactors.
Valls told reporters in Tokyo he made the proposal to
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Abe did not comment publicly on whether he had responded to
the invitation. He told reporters Japan and France have been
world leaders in the nuclear industry and that Japan intended to
contribute to safety improvements by sharing lessons learned
from the accident at the Fukushima nuclear plant.
A source familiar with the situation said EDF was talking
with Japanese and Chinese investors about selling them part of
Areva NP but the talks were at a very early stage.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) and Areva are already
working together under their Atmea joint venture to design the
1,100 megawatt Atmea1 reactor, using technology from Areva's EPR
reactor and MHI's APWR reactor.
They have signed a contract with a Japanese-led consortium
to build four Atmea1 units in Turkey.
The Atmea, which only exists on paper, would be smaller than
Areva's flagship 1,650 MW EPR, whose construction has suffered
delays and cost overruns in France and Finland.
EDF plans to build two EPRs in Hinkley Point, Britain, in a
consortium with Chinese utilities China General Nuclear
Corporation (CGN) and China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC).
It also plans to help its Chinese partners build a
China-designed Hualong reactor in Britain.
Industry insiders say it could be difficult to have Chinese
and Japanese investors in the same company in such a strategic
industry.
A French government source told Reuters what is being
explored is an entry of Mitsubishi in the capital of Areva NP
and the remaining Areva business, which will be focused on
uranium mining, reactor fuel and nuclear waste recycling.
The source said the French government is open to letting
both Japanese and Chinese investors in, but is not sure whether
the two would agree to cohabit.
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka in Tokyo, Michel Rose and
Benjamin Mallet in Paris; writing by Geert De Clercq; editing by
David Clarke)