TOKYO, June 10 Japan's financial regulator said it is taking administrative action against the Tokyo branches of South Korea's Woori Bank and Industrial Bank of Korea, citing problems with their credit risk management and compliance.

The Financial Services Agency said on Wednesday that it found that some former managers at both banks made inappropriate loans, such as extending loans to multiple subsidiaries of the same corporate group above the approval limit.

It also said the banks lacked adequate measures to prevent transactions with "anti-social forces", a term used to describe organised crime. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)